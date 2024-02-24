Sridevi death anniversary: Have a look at the unseen family pictures of the late actress

It has been 6 years since we have lost one of the most versatile actresses of Hindi cinema; Sridevi, and today let us see a few unseen family pictures of the late actress
Sridevi death anniversary

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved actresses of all time is Sridevi. With her brilliant acting performances and list of some great content driven movies the actress had created a solid fan base who always look forward to her spellbinding performances in her films. Her screen presence was electrifying and one couldn’t take their eyes off her!

It was the year 2018 when we had lost the actress Sridevi, on 24th February. It has been 6 years now since we lost the actress and today we can see many pictures and posts shared by the fans remembering the actress and showering all the love and paying her tributes in their own way.

Well today let us see some of the unseen pictures of the late actress Sridevi with her family, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor.

Indeed these pictures are winning the hearts, definitely these pictures are taking us back to that era and that time, actress Sridevi is looking supremely beautiful in these clicks and definitely these pictures are giving the feel of nostalgia. 

We can also see the now actresses Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in their childhood looking as cute as ever along with mom Sridevi. Surely it was a treat to watch the actress Sridevi in her projects.

What are your views on these clicks of the actress and which has been your all time favorite Sridevi movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel in February 2018. She was 54 when the actress had died.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

