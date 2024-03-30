Srikanth: Rajkummar Rao starrer biopic gets a new title and new release date, check it out

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao has played a number of different characters in films. The actor has won everyone over with roles ranging from playing a terrorist in ‘Omerta’ to Pritam Vidrohi in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi.’ Rajkummar, who has a background in theater, made his film debut in 2010 with ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha.’

Also read - Incredible! Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, the most compelling and remarkable performances by the actor, proving his versatility

Rajkummar Rao has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility as an actor and once again he will be seen in a unique character in his upcoming project which is going to be a biopic.

Earlier titled ‘Sri’, the movie is a biopic based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The movie now has a new title ‘Srikanth’ and also gets a new release date – 10th May, 2024. The Rajkummar Rao starrer movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Other than Rajkummar Rao, the cast of the movie also includes Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar.

Take a look at the post below:

When talking about the real life personality on which Rajkummar Rao’s character is based, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. He is the first international blind student in Management Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This helps us to understand the Braille language used in the post.

The movie is surely going to be great given the type of performances Rajkummar Rao has played. It will also tell us a lot about the industrialist, his struggle and his achievement.

While Rajkummar Rao has many other upcoming movies in line, we are now looking forward to this one.

Also read - While revealing his 'state of mind' Rajkummar Rao shares pictures on social media

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.