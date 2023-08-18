Incredible! Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, the most compelling and remarkable performances by the actor, proving his versatility

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao has played a number of different characters in films. The actor has won everyone over with roles ranging from playing a terrorist in ‘Omerta’ to Pritam Vidrohi in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi.’ Rajkummar, who has a background in theater, made his film debut in 2010 with ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha.’

Rajkumar Rao has repeatedly demonstrated his versatility as an actor. On August 31, the actor turns 39. Let's take a look at some of his must-see movies to honor his special day and show off his acting range.

Also read: Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

Celebrate Rajkummar Rao's birthday by viewing some of the actor's outstanding Bollywood performances.

Trapped

In the film Trapped, a guy is forced to live in a flat without food, water or power while attempting to escape. Rajkummar Rao's development as a formidable actor was undoubtedly marked. Rajkummar gave one of the best acting performances of his career in the movie, portraying the emotions of helplessness, desire, and struggle.

He also took up the prize for Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare. The movie, which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is unquestionably a masterpiece.

Shahid

Rao immersed the audience in a brand-new universe of justice as Shahid Azmi, a human rights attorney. Rajkummar Rao completely nailed it, giving a complex portrayal while demonstrating the character's growth. The actor portrays a journey from being imprisoned to battling for justice.

He received a National Award and the Filmfare for Best Actor (Critics) for his work in Hansal Mehta's ‘Shahid.’

Stree

Rao became a popular and well-liked actor because of the horror-comedy. He not only gave a good performance in this movie, but he also did well at the box office and became well-known. Rao played a significant impact in the movie's ability to alter the way that society views women.

CityLights

It is true that 'CityLights' is a profoundly emotional movie, and Rajkummar Rao gives an especially moving performance. He portrays Deepak Singh, a guy who moves to Mumbai with his family from a rural village in pursuit of a better life, in this emotive drama.

Badhaai Do

Rajkummar Rao's career-defining movie is ‘Badhaai Do,’ in which he portrayed Shardul Thakur, a gay police officer. The emotional struggle Shardul experienced while navigating the nuances of his sexual orientation and hiding it from his family and society was depicted by him.

Also read:Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Free Press Journal