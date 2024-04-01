Staggering! Katrina Kaif’s stunning red floral printed silk dress’s WHOPPING price will leave you stunned; Here’s the cost!

MUMBAI: Following her return from a trip to Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif is currently occupied with "Merry Christmas" marketing. At the movie's January 4 press conference in Mumbai, Katrina wore a red dress that matched the title of the movie.

Katrina wore strappy black heels with the puff-sleeved floral-print dress that had pearl buttons. Her simple pearl earrings gave the ensemble an air of refinement. She split her hair to the side and left it open. She went for a natural-looking base, perfectly groomed brows, lots of mascara, and natural-looking lips for her minimum makeup look.

Her dress cost is sure to leave you spellbound as if you are looking out for yourself. The Alessandra rich silk dress is worth a whooping cost of Rs 2,83, 500. On the other hand, Vijay looked dapper in a casual zipper t-shirt with pants.

On January 12, 2024, Merry Christmas, which is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, will be released on wide screens. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand are also featured in the movie.

In addition to Hindi, Tamil was used for filming. Rajesh Williams, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar are the main actors in the Tamil version. Katrina will play the part of Maria in Merry Christmas.

On December 20, the film's makers finally unveiled the captivating trailer. Katrina and Vijay are shown in the teaser on a romantic date on Christmas Eve. However, before long, their love becomes a violent, suspenseful nightmare. In the final scene, Katrina is shown seated with her daughter in a movie theater; Vijay then shows up, and the two of them vanish in a matter of seconds.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

