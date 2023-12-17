Stunning! Check out unseen pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding festivities; From Mehendi to Ghudchadi

Before that, though, Abhishek was captivated by Aishwarya's beauty when he first saw her while filming a scene in Switzerland. There, Aishwarya was filming for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, her Bollywood debut, opposite Bobby Deol.
MUMBAI: On the Umrao Jaan filming sets, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's romance blossomed. Before that, though, Abhishek was captivated by Aishwarya's beauty when he first saw her while filming a scene in Switzerland. There, Aishwarya was filming for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, her Bollywood debut, opposite Bobby Deol.

After spending time together while filming Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, and Guru, the couple began to feel something for one another. Aishwarya accepted handsome Abhishek's proposal during the Guru premiere. The devoted pair tied the knot and began their lifelong journey on April 20, 2007.

The wedding of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan was an extravagant affair that included several well-known figures from the movie industry. It was the wedding of the decade, complete with no hashtags, and very few photos exist of the couple. However we managed to obtain some behind-the-scenes photos of their wedding, and they are simply too lovely.

In the previously released photos, Aishwarya was stunning at her mehendi ceremony. The actress wore a delicately embroidered and thread lehenga in a baby pink shade. 

She accessorized her appearance with floral jewellery, which featured a long necklace, a bajubandh, earrings, and matha patti, to complement her lehenga and long choli. She had her hair styled into a chic bun embellished with gajra. Aishwarya was spotted having her feet and palms mehendi-ed.

Abhishek Bachchan's ghudchadi, in which he was pictured sitting on a horse and wearing gajra on his face, was one of the pictures. 

Abhishek looked dapper in an ivory sherwani and was escorted by his nephew Agastya Nanda. Adorable, little Agastya twinned with his maamu.

In further photos, Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen smiling with a young child from their family and laughing heartily during their wedding ceremonies. 

Among the people pictured were Shammi Kapoor, Naila Devi, Karan Johan, and dad Amitabh Bachchan, who was seen performing a ceremony. 

In another photo, Jaya Bachchan could be seen smiling broadly as she posed with one of the guests.

We also got to witness Shweta Bachchan, the sister of Abhishek Bachchan, doing her sisterly duties at the wedding under the guidance of a pandit. 

During a post-wedding ritual, Abhishek and Aishwarya were also spotted together. 

The actress looked gorgeous in a red silk saree with sindoor smeared across her forehead as she placed tilak on Abhishek. The devoted pair was also spotted sitting atop a plane and posing for a photo.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

