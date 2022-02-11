Stunning! Here’re some of the sizzling hot pictures of Bollywood actresses at a beach

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses love to flaunt their beach body looks. These actresses are often take off for their vacations and post the pictures on their social media. We can see them wearing some trendy and classy outfits while next to the beach. These celebrities have a great collection of outfits for beach vacations in fact they are perfect for relaxing on the sand.

From Kiara Advani to Janhvi Kapoor, whenever they take some time off work, they laze around on the beaches. Here are a few of the actresses who have shared their stunning beach pictures.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looked stunning as the actress donned this fabulous black outfit while posing next to the boat.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif didn’t opt for any ordinary swimsuit and went for a white unique open slit full-length dress. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace, chunky bracelets, and anklets.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for this beautiful white one-piece while posing next to the beach.

Shanaya Kapoo

Shanaya Kapoor had always set social media on fire with her stunning pictures. The fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. The actress recently shared this beach picture of herself wearing a green bikini.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been treating her fans with loads of her stunning pictures from the beach. The actress shared this glamourous pictures wearing this animal print bikini.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her this beach outfit. The actress wore a multi-color bikini while posing for the camera.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara picked a blue monokini with floral prints for her Maldives holiday and paired it with classy rose-tinted glasses that made her look super stylish.

Tara Sutaria

She has managed to impress all her fans with her sizzling performances in her films. The actress shared this super hot picture of herself wearing a white and black print bikini paired with an orange slit skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone gives us the perfect breezy SEXY vibes while shooting at the beach. She’s seen donning a pastel orange dress which she gorgeously paired up with some gold drop earrings. She also had perfectly tanned makeup with some beachy messy waves that made her look sexy and a class apart. The picture gives the perfect summery beachy vibes and resonates with the perfect season moods.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is counted amongst the most stunning actors in the industry. The actress was seen wearing a blue and white floral monokini. With wet hair and an adorable smile, the actor is looking smoking hot.

Well, these are some amazing pictures of Bollywood divas who flaunted their beach looks. Which of these divas has aced their beach look perfectly? Do let us know in the comment section.

