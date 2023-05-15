Stunning! As Manushi Chhillar is all set for her Cannes debut, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks

MUMBAI: This year, not just Anushka Sharma, but the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is also going to make her Cannes debut. The Samrat Prithviraj actress is all set to make her presence felt at the red carpet of the film festival.

Well, of course, she is a Miss World and at the Cannes Film Festival, everyone’s eyes will be on her. But, before the actress makes her debut at the Cannes, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks below...

While most of the actresses prefer to wear gowns, a few of them like Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others have also worn Indian outfits at the Cannes. Let’s wait and watch what outfits Manushi will opt for.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

After becoming Miss World, Manushi moved her ways towards Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the movie Samrat Prithviraj which starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and Manushi’s performance received a mixed response.

The actress currently has The Great Indian Family, Tehran, VT 13, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up. While the release dates of other films are not yet announced, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid next.

Are you excited for Manushi’s Cannes looks? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Being someone who is not connected to the film industry … 2022 opened doors to many new opportunities!’ : Manushi Chhillar

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.