Stunning! As Manushi Chhillar is all set for her Cannes debut, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is going to make her Cannes debut this year. But, before the actress makes her debut at the Cannes, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: This year, not just Anushka Sharma, but the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is also going to make her Cannes debut. The Samrat Prithviraj actress is all set to make her presence felt at the red carpet of the film festival.

Well, of course, she is a Miss World and at the Cannes Film Festival, everyone’s eyes will be on her. But, before the actress makes her debut at the Cannes, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks below...

While most of the actresses prefer to wear gowns, a few of them like Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others have also worn Indian outfits at the Cannes. Let’s wait and watch what outfits Manushi will opt for.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

After becoming Miss World, Manushi moved her ways towards Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the movie Samrat Prithviraj which starred Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The film failed to make a mark at the box office and Manushi’s performance received a mixed response.

The actress currently has The Great Indian Family, Tehran, VT 13, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up. While the release dates of other films are not yet announced, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid next.

Are you excited for Manushi’s Cannes looks? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Being someone who is not connected to the film industry … 2022 opened doors to many new opportunities!’ : Manushi Chhillar

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj Anushka Sharma The Great Indian Family Tehran VT 13 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Cannes 2023 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a ‘chawl-like one-bedroom space’ with the entire family during her struggling days
MUMBAI:  Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Ranbir furious with Prachi; tries to throw her out of the house
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Really! “I was a more successful person”, when Deepika Padukone revealed she earned more than husband Ranveer Singh
MUMBAI:  Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most influential and powerful couples of Bollywood. They...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wah! Sai keeps a Vatsavitri fast for Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Stunning! As Manushi Chhillar is all set for her Cannes debut, check out some of her beautiful red carpet looks
MUMBAI: This year, not just Anushka Sharma, but the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is also going to make her...
Anupamaa: Introduction! Anupama meets Nakul who is just like Guruma’s son
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
shweta tiwari
What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a ‘chawl-like one-bedroom space’ with the entire family during her struggling days
Latest Video
Related Stories
shweta tiwari
What! Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari reveals that her mom lived in a ‘chawl-like one-bedroom space’ with the entire family during her struggling days
Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha is struck by nostalgia as he shares pics from 'Mulk', 'Ra.One'
Kunal Kemmu
10 yrs of 'Go Goa Gone': 'Writer' Kunal Kemmu calls the film his baby
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap speaks up on 'The Kerala Story': To ban it is just wrong
Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar: Imperative for co-creators to have shared set of values
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha promises to support three budding woman entrepreneurs