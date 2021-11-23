STUNNING! Nobody does bralettes better than Tara Sutaria; check out her SENSATIONAL looks here

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria, who debuted in 2019, has become the social media sweetheart of people for her poise and elegance but especially for her stunning looks. Her fashion game is the epitome of Gen Z glam. She has very quickly become a fashion icon and fashion aspirants are always on the lookout for her looks whether it's her street casual denim looks when she's out running errands, her athleisure after working out in the gym, her Co-ord sets when she’s in cafe hopping, or her ethnic looks for wedding and festivities.

But one style that she has totally aced and that has become a staple in her fashion bible is the Bralette.

Whether it's with a sexy lehenga, or the infamous Manish Malhotra sequin saree, or just casual street style, Tara has always made the bralette chic.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s Bralette fashion diary :

The Minimal Chic Babe:

The first look is the one she wore for the Promotions of her Movie ‘Tadap’ co-starring Ahaan Shetty. This rouged white halter bralette from designer brand Basque made for the perfect pair with black long-legged trousers, accessorized with tinted shades and minimal golden hue jewelry. This look was a major hit just like we hope her upcoming film is.

2 Worthy of a Cover Page:

Tara also rocked the Bralette in a sizzling cover that she was the star of along with Ananya Pandey for HELLO! Magazine but her Turquoise colored caged bralette with a tulle flared skirt has made her stand out and is a look to die for.

3 The Glam Sequin Saree

A bralette with a saree? Surely sounds odd but Tara can make anything work. Tara was a head-turner in the famous Manish Malhotra sequin saree that she wore with a sexy plunge silver gold blouse and a layered necklace, the look quickly went viral and also served as a major fashion inspiration for upcoming Shaadi seasons.

4 Gen Z Street Style

But it’s not just events or promotions that she has styled the bralette for, it's also a great companion with denim that makes for the perfect casual day outfit or a look to run your errands in. For this look, she pairs a basic black bralette with Boyfriend jeans, mules, and a shoulder bag. It’s the perfect Gen Z look!

5 The Leather Bralette

Another one from the promotions Lookbook, she pairs a brown leather bralette with matching leather pants, making it a very sensational and chic look. Social media was going gaga over Tara’s this look, surely making it one for the books.

She is surely one fashionista to look forward to. And you can always count on Tara Sutaria for some great fashion inspiration!

