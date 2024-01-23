Stunning! Pooja Hegde dazzles in a mesmerizing peacock green and pink half-silk saree worth ₹1.39 Lakh

The actress understands how to draw attention, whether she's wearing a stylish saree or a sophisticated suit. Pooja uses social media frequently, and her glam Instagram stories provide a wealth of style inspiration for all of her followers.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 10:02
Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is an absolute beauty who consistently hits the fashion mark with ease. The actress understands how to draw attention, whether she's wearing a stylish saree or a sophisticated suit. Pooja uses social media frequently, and her glam Instagram stories provide a wealth of style inspiration for all of her followers.

(Also read: Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out)

She never fails to amaze her followers with her impeccable sense of style and stunning looks. Her most recent ensemble, which features a green and pink lehenga choli, is all about royal feelings. Let's take a closer look at her appearance and acquire some inspiration for ethnic wear as wedding season approaches.

The actress posted several beautiful pictures to Instagram with the caption "Tutti frutti cutie pattootie" in an attempt to lift our Monday spirits. She is wearing a green blouse with elbow-length sleeves and a V-neck. She matched it with a soft pink lehenga skirt that had captivating green trim around the edges and waist details, demonstrating the epitome of chic color blocking.

We have the answer if you're wondering how much Pooja's outfit costs because you're in love with it. Her ensemble costs ₹1.39 lakh and is available on the racks of Raw Mango apparel. Pooja accessorized her ensemble with Indian jewelry, which included a gold diamond choker necklace, striking earrings, and kundan bangles adorning her wrist, with the help of celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Gharvi.

Pooja's makeup includes warmed cheeks, shimmering highlighter, a dewy base, winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and a shade of nude lipstick. She completed her gorgeous appearance by wearing her lush locks put in a bun and accessorized with pink flowers.

(Also read: Wow! Pooja Hegde is here to give major vacation goals as she shares some cool moments from Maldives, check it out)

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Hindustan Times

About Author

