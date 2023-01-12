Stunning! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s first public appearance post-wedding; New bride mesmerizes in red salwar suit and magalsutra

movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, a newlywed couple who was married in Manipur, returned to Mumbai. On Thursday night, they made their first appearance in public as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. They are shortly going to have a reception in the city for their wedding.

(Also read: OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved)

For their return trip to the city following their traditional Manipuri wedding in Imphal, Randeep and Lin chose to dress simply. Wearing a white shirt and beige pants, Randeep looked smart. Lin looked radiant in a red salwar suit. She skipped the sindoor and wore a simple mangalsutra.

As they walked outside the Mumbai airport terminal, the two were holding hands. They replied as other members of the media congratulated them. After posing for the photographers, Randeep and Lin made their way to their car. For pictures, Lin also gave a heart-finger flash.

“Randeep's wife Lin is so gorgeous. Better looking than other Bollywood star wives,” a fan wrote in the post after noticing them together.  "They had the most beautiful wedding," remarked another one. “No show off. Very respectful,” stated one more. The statement was made, “She looks like Mahima Chaudhary.”

On Wednesday, Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal hosted a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Lin looked wonderful as a traditional Manipuri bride wearing a lot of gold jewellery, and Randeep transformed into a stunning Manipuri groom. Only their family members and relatives were present.

"From today, we are One," Randeep and Lin stated in a combined social media post after sharing their first wedding pictures. Numerous celebrities, including Sayani Gupta, Adil Hussain, Neena Gupta, Aahana S. Kumra, and Vijay Varma, congratulated them on their marriage. Before being married, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dated for a long time. It was during their theater days that they initially got together.

(Also read: Randeep Hooda on returning to work: Was dying to express myself as an actor)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

