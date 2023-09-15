Stunning! Shah Rukh Khan unveils AbRam's take on 'Jawan' and what his son loved in Atlee's action-packed film; Says ‘He loved the fight…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi are the three main actors in Atlee's film Jawan, which also has Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Lehar Khan in supporting roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
SRK and AbRam

MUMBAI:   Shah Rukh Khan Jawan is getting ever closer to reaching the Rs 1,000 billion mark. SRK hosted a #AskSRK session on X (previously Twitter) during the success of his most recent release, and he shared his younger son AbRam Khan's response to Jawan.

A fan asked during the AMA session, "Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha #AskSRK @iamsrk?"

Shah Rukh gave a witty reply by saying AbRam loved his fight with Vijay Sethupathi, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy…he loved it in the climax. #Jawan."

Also read: Box office! Jawan continuous to show it's magic, check out the collections

Another person questioned Shah Rukh Khan about the location of the celebration celebrating Jawan's Rs1000 crore achievement. When Shah Rukh saw the tweet, he responded. SRK replies, “Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!" #Jawan

One person who praised the connection between the actor's character Azad and Suji in the film wrote, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the post, he concurred that Nayanthara's character's brief screen time was 'unfortunate'. SRK stated, "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi are the three main actors in Atlee's film Jawan, which also has Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Lehar Khan in supporting roles. The film, which Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment produced, shattered a number of box office records and brought in a total of Rs 938 crore globally.

Also read: Box office! Jawan continuous to show it's magic, check out the collections

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- DNA

JAWAN Shahrukh Khan Nayanthara Priyamani Sanya MalhotraS unil Grover Eijaz Khan Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Ridhi Dogra Deepika Padukone Red Chillies JAWAN REVIEW Atlee Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Reem Shaikh reveals if she has someone special in her life
MUMBAI:  Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Exclusive! Daisy Shah finally breaks silence on dating Shiv Thakare and reveals if she spoke to Dino about nominating her for the elimination task
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about Aishwarya Sharma not being friendly on the sets of the show and talks about his experience working with Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
OMG! Check out the list of actress who refused to play the role of Vandana Karmakar in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a new serial that has gone on air on Star Plus just a month ago and the audience...
Exclusive! Vishal Kotian reveals the shocking reason why he couldn't do Khatron Ke Khiladi and shared his views on YouTubers vs actors for reality shows
MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian is a well known television personality and he has a good fan following.He is known as the Birbal...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
MUMBAI: Is Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan matched by another celebrity for warmth and wit? Perhaps, but it doesn't...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan praises 'Jawan' writer Sumit Arora for unforgettable dialogues; Calls ‘truly the Zinda Banda of Bollywood’
Alia Bhatt
Oh No! Alia Bhatt faces backlash for chewing while chatting with Thai Actress Davika Hoorne; Netizens says ‘Pls learn some etiquette’
WAMIQA GABBI
Sad! Wamiqa Gabbi promised herself not to eat, recalls about being called fat
PARINEETI CHOPRA
Wow! Bride to-be Parineeti Chopra gives THIS reaction to one of her old clips of talking about finding a 'perfect partner'
John Abraham
Oh No! John Abraham's Shocking revelations by recalling the disturbing incident of a group of girls assaulting and leaving him ‘bleeding’; Says ‘she wanted my skin in her nails’
Pankaj Tripathi
Superb! Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his selective film choices; Says 'I can't be a printing machine’