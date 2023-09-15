Stunning! Shah Rukh Khan unveils AbRam's take on 'Jawan' and what his son loved in Atlee's action-packed film; Says ‘He loved the fight…’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan Jawan is getting ever closer to reaching the Rs 1,000 billion mark. SRK hosted a #AskSRK session on X (previously Twitter) during the success of his most recent release, and he shared his younger son AbRam Khan's response to Jawan.

A fan asked during the AMA session, "Abram ne #Jawan dhek ke kya kaha #AskSRK @iamsrk?"

Shah Rukh gave a witty reply by saying AbRam loved his fight with Vijay Sethupathi, "Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy…he loved it in the climax. #Jawan."

Baap Baap hota hai..!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy….he loved it in the climax. #Jawan https://t.co/q2L3plzaJn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Another person questioned Shah Rukh Khan about the location of the celebration celebrating Jawan's Rs1000 crore achievement. When Shah Rukh saw the tweet, he responded. SRK replies, “Pathaan ke ghar mein aur kahaan!" #Jawan

One person who praised the connection between the actor's character Azad and Suji in the film wrote, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan responded to the post, he concurred that Nayanthara's character's brief screen time was 'unfortunate'. SRK stated, "I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi are the three main actors in Atlee's film Jawan, which also has Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Lehar Khan in supporting roles. The film, which Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment produced, shattered a number of box office records and brought in a total of Rs 938 crore globally.

