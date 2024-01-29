Stunning! Sonakshi Sinha takes a deep dive into the sea with rumored Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal; Shares a glimpse of her adventures

The actress posted photos of her undersea adventure with Zaheer Iqbal, her alleged beau. The photographs show the two scuba divers in the Havelock Island waters. In addition to capturing excitement and adventure, the photos also beautifully capture the ocean's stunning splendor.
Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha just posted something on Instagram that is just too amazing to be overlooked. The actress posted photos of her undersea adventure with Zaheer Iqbal, her alleged beau. The photographs show the two scuba divers in the Havelock Island waters. In addition to capturing excitement and adventure, the photos also beautifully capture the ocean's stunning splendor.

(Also read: Wow! Sonakshi Sinha gives a glimpse of her new home, says “Doing up a house is NOT easy!!!”)

Sonakshi proudly declared in her caption that she and Zaheer are now official "Ambassadivers." She wrote, “Say hello to PADI's newest Ambassadivers!!! Our love for the ocean took us to the beautiful #Andaman islands to do our Advance Open Water course and with the help of an amazing team - Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma and Tanvi Gautama, we are now certified. As Ambassadivers, our mission is to introduce more people to the ocean and its preservation all while discovering new depths ourselves! Legggggooooo,” accompanied by fish and a checkmark emoji.

Sonakshi Sinha gave her fans a visual feast around a week earlier when she shared photos from the same underwater adventures. The captivating natural beauty was the main subject of this series of pictures. Sonakshi is pictured with Zaheer Iqbal in the first frame. But in every other picture, colorful fish were swimming in the sea, as well as gorgeous rocks and vivid marine life.

“And my love for the ocean only gets deeper!!! After getting our Open water certification in 2020, Dive buddy Zaheer Iqbal and me landed up in Andaman for our Advance Open Water Diving course… and it was the best 3 days of learning how to be better divers! Thanks to our amazing instructor Titiksh from Lacadives, Sumer Verma, and Tanvi Gautama for being so helpful and capturing it so brilliantly and PADI for making it happen… more to follow,” she wrote in the caption.

Since 2020, dating rumors have revolved around Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In the previous Jodi Blockbuster music video and the film Double XL, they appeared together on screen.

(Also read: What! Kamya Punjabi takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- NDTV News

About Author

