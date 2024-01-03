Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda ready with upcoming projects: deets inside

Zoya Akhtar brought to life The Archies, based on the comic book and the leads of the movie were all debutants, including a few star kids. Now it’s been a while the audience have been wondering how things are going for the cast, especially for the star kids.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 19:11
movie_image: 
Suhana

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar is known and loved for her movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her latest movie was a Netflix offering ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. The movie was loved a lot by the audiences and even Ananya Panday received a lot of praise for her role in the movie.

Zoya Akhtar brought to life The Archies, based on the comic book and the leads of the movie were all debutants, including a few star kids. The audience was excited to watch them all. The cast consisted of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot and Mihir Ahuja.

Also read - Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan: Father-daughter duo to come together for ‘King’, shoot details inside

 

The movie was released on 22nd November, 2023 on Netflix. Now it’s been a while the audience have been wondering how things are going for the cast, especially for the star kids. The audience are intrigued to know about their future projects and surely the actors have a bright future and also have some upcoming projects in their hands.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, gave her debut performance in The Archies as Veronica Lodge and is now ready for her new project. Recently, there was a report that Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for their next movie ‘King’. It is said that the movie is going to be an action thriller, inspired by ‘Leon: The Professional’ and it will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, nephew of Abhishek Bachchan, gave his debut performance in The Archies as Archie Andrews and is now ready for his new project. It was reported that Agastya Nanda will soon begin shooting for his upcoming big screen debut ‘Ekkis’. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and it will be a biopic of the 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of movie producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sridevi, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, gave her debut performance in The Archies as Betty Cooper and is having a handful of projects with her. According to sources, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, will come together for the Hindi remake of Tamil movie ‘Love Today’. There are also two untitled projects of Khushi Kapoor, one of them is with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has a fourth movie titled ‘The Garhwal Rifles’. The movie will be directed by Himanshu Binekar and there’s more to be revealed soon.

Also read -Wow! Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new upcoming movie titled ‘Naadaniyan’?

How excited for you their upcoming movies? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Zoya Akhtar The Archies Khushi Kapoor Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda starkids Upcoming movies upcoming hindi movies king Shah Rukh Khan Janhvi Kapoor Boney Kapoor Sridevi Abhishek Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 19:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda ready with upcoming projects: deets inside
MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar is known and loved for her movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her...
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking...
From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!
MUMBAI : While there are some shows which go on to become massive hits and have a cult fan following, it is not just...
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace
MUMBAI:Surabhi Chandna, a well-known TV actress, and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are scheduled to get married in...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli talks about sending Mini away, Rahul wants Mini to be happy
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree
MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Recent Stories
Suhana
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda ready with upcoming projects: deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aamir
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
Rahika
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
LSD2’s new poster: A Killer Concept Poster Unleashes Speculation on the Next Big, Bold Campaign
1
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna’s rehearsal video gets leaked
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reveals how Article 370 is inspiring young girls to join the IB and NIA
Operation Valentine
Operation Valentine review: Varun Tej starrer will force you to have operation of your brain and all other senses