Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda ready with upcoming projects: deets inside

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar is known and loved for her movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Her latest movie was a Netflix offering ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. The movie was loved a lot by the audiences and even Ananya Panday received a lot of praise for her role in the movie.

Zoya Akhtar brought to life The Archies, based on the comic book and the leads of the movie were all debutants, including a few star kids. The audience was excited to watch them all. The cast consisted of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot and Mihir Ahuja.

The movie was released on 22nd November, 2023 on Netflix. Now it’s been a while the audience have been wondering how things are going for the cast, especially for the star kids. The audience are intrigued to know about their future projects and surely the actors have a bright future and also have some upcoming projects in their hands.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, gave her debut performance in The Archies as Veronica Lodge and is now ready for her new project. Recently, there was a report that Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for their next movie ‘King’. It is said that the movie is going to be an action thriller, inspired by ‘Leon: The Professional’ and it will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, nephew of Abhishek Bachchan, gave his debut performance in The Archies as Archie Andrews and is now ready for his new project. It was reported that Agastya Nanda will soon begin shooting for his upcoming big screen debut ‘Ekkis’. The movie will be directed by Sriram Raghavan and it will be a biopic of the 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of movie producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sridevi, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, gave her debut performance in The Archies as Betty Cooper and is having a handful of projects with her. According to sources, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, will come together for the Hindi remake of Tamil movie ‘Love Today’. There are also two untitled projects of Khushi Kapoor, one of them is with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also has a fourth movie titled ‘The Garhwal Rifles’. The movie will be directed by Himanshu Binekar and there’s more to be revealed soon.

