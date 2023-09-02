Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has been in the news for the past many years. The movie was officially announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, and even it had started rolling. But, later the film was shelved.

A couple of months ago, a tweet of Paresh Rawal had grabbed everyone’s attention in which he had confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 and this had made Akshay's fans quite upset. Akshay had stated that the script is the reason that he is not doing Hera Pheri 3. But later, Suniel Shetty had stated he will try to get the original Raju back in the film.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' to drop on MX studios on Feb 12

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Suneil Shetty, and when we asked him about an update on Hera Pheri 3, the actor told us, "Hera Pheri 3, fingers crossed! Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back." When further asked 'with the original ones', he said, "Hopefully, yes."

Well, this once again gives us a hope that Hera Pheri 3 might happen soon and with the original Shyam (Suniel Shetty), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal).

We also asked the actor about an update on his web series Dharavi Bank season 2 and he said, "It is being written as we speak. Samit Kakkad, my director, has met with an accident and we are hoping for his speedy recovery. At the same time, we are all there and hoping that it happens soon."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his reality web series Warrior Hunt which will premiere on MC Player on 12th Feb 2023.

Also Read: Check out the breath-taking pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, the location of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage ceremony

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.