Check out the breath-taking pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse, the location of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage ceremony

MUMBAI : Reports of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s marriage are doing the rounds and is the talk of the town. We have often seen both of them getting clicked together in different places. We have also spotted this beautiful couple heading out to vacation together.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail about this beautiful couple’s marriage and are showering all their love. Recently, some pictures of Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse have been floating around the internet, and it is said that the marriage ceremony of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place here.

These breath-taking pictures of the actor’s Khandala farmhouse are attracting the eyeballs of the fans. If reports that the couple are going to get married here are true, we look forward to seeing the pictures of the marriage ceremony in this beautiful house.

What are views on the actor’s beautiful Khandala farmhouse? How excited are you to see KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s marriage pictures? Do let us know in the comments section below.

