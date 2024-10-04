Sunny Kaushal REVEALS how Vicky Kaushal once came to his defence

Sunny Kaushal opens up about the dynamic bond with brother Vicky Kaushal, shedding light on their protective instincts and childhood skirmishes.
Sunny

MUMBAI: In an exclusive conversation, Sunny Kaushal delves into the intricacies of his relationship with his brother, the acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal. The Kaushal brothers, known for their stellar performances in Bollywood, have a deep bond that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

Sunny Kaushal reflects on the valuable lessons imparted by his father, renowned Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal. According to Sunny, their father emphasized the importance of vulnerability in action, debunking the notion that toughness defines masculinity. Sham Kaushal's guidance shaped the brothers' understanding of the emotional core behind action sequences.

Speaking about their sibling dynamic, Sunny unveils the protective instincts they share. Growing up witnessing their parents' interactions with their siblings, the Kaushal brothers developed a natural inclination to stand by each other. Sunny describes the unspoken understanding that they would always support one another, a sentiment ingrained in their shared blood.

Recalling a childhood incident, Sunny narrates a heated argument with Vicky that took an unexpected turn. In the midst of their disagreement, a third party intervened, leading to Sunny being slapped. Witnessing this, Vicky unleashed his protective instincts, showcasing the underlying strength of their relationship.

Highlighting a quality he admires in Vicky, Sunny applauds his brother's patience and ability to assess situations with gravity. While Sunny confesses to being the more impulsive one during their upbringing, he expresses a desire to incorporate Vicky's patience into his own life.

As the Kaushal brothers continue to make waves in Bollywood, their off-screen camaraderie adds an extra layer of depth to their public personas.

