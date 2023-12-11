Woah! Sunny Kaushal reveals why he has the worst fights with his brother Vicky Kaushal, talks about interesting childhood memories

MUMBAI : The Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny are one year and four months apart. They have each other’s back but like any siblings, they have also fought with each other during childhood.

In a new interview, Sunny shared the reasons which led to most of his fights with his elder brother Vicky. He also revealed how their parents would ask them to dance in front of relatives and family friends when they were kids.

Sunny, who will be next seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba Phirse, shared that he and Vicky would fight the most when either of them wore the other one’s clothes without asking.

“We would throw punches at each other to resolve issues between us. We would fight over the most senseless things. The fights we had were about wearing each other’s clothes. For a month I would not wear a T-shirt, but if Vicky has worn it, then I want it that very moment. Also, why did he take it without my permission? If he would have asked I would have given him and vice versa,” Sunny shared during a recent interview with iDiva.

The two brothers also had different preferences while watching TV. While Sunny liked watching cartoons and anime, Vicky was into sports.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are the sons of veteran action director Sham Kaushal, and his wife Veena Kaushal. Since childhood, the two brothers loved dancing and everything related to music. And, like many parents, Sham and Veena would tell them to dance whenever they had guests at home.

Sunny shared, “Vicky and I used to take part in cultural stuff in the building and everywhere. We would prepare choreographed dancing, where we were in sync and everything. Around that performance, if anyone would come home, be it a relative or a family friend, we had to dance. We actually enjoyed it because we love dancing, we love everything to do with music. Sometimes we would be like, ‘Papa naach ke dikhaayein’ (Papa, should we dance)'”.

During the interview when Sunny was asked who pampers him more between Vicky or sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, he said that it is their mother Veena Kaushal who pampers everyone “equally” in the house.

Vicky Kaushal is awaiting the release of his next film, Sam Bahadur. The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday and is garnering praise from all spheres. Sunny was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Shiddat.

