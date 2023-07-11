Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vicky Kaushal as former Indian Army commander Sam Manekshaw. The film, which was filmed over the course of the previous two years in a number of actual locations, has garnered positive reviews for its depiction of the lives of notable officers. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra both had important roles in the film.

As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release date of the movie. Earlier, we reported to you about Sam Bahadur’s trailer announcement.

While the poster looked very promising and we are all curious to see what Meghna Gulzar has to offer us this time, we are now here with the review of Sam Bahadur’s trailer.

That’s right, we got to see the trailer of the movie today and we must say that the hype is real.

Talking about the trailer of the movie, we can say one thing for sure, Vicky is the perfect choice for the role and with no doubt he is going to amaze everyone with his performance in the movie.

It seems as if the actor has not observed but absorbed the character completely. Be it his eyes, his body language, his way of talking or anything else, the actor really nails it.

The trailer shows the strength, courage and passion that Sam Manekshaw had for the country. There are times when we see how Sam Manekshaw refuses to join the Pakistani army and then makes the bold effort to stop Pakistani soldiers from entering the country and taking away Kashmir.

We also see the attitude Sam Manekshaw had when talking to people in politics, be it a minister or even the Prime Minister of that time, Indira Gandhi. This only shows us the bravery, discipline and loyalty that Sam Manekshaw had to fulfill his duty and protect the nation.

Surely the movie will leave you with a huge impact and also with a lot of respect for the Indian Army.

Talking about the movie, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and his career in the Indian Army over four decades and multiple wars.

