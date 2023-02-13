Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday

MUMBAI:Well-known actress Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable family photo on her twins – Noah and Asher’s birthday as they turned five years old. In the photo, the entire family could be seen posing – Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, and daughter Nisha in front with the twins standing on either side of her. She even penned a sweet note for the boys and called them ‘little angels’ and ‘gifts from god

After she posted this on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to wish the twins and share their appreciation for the photo. Sunny could be seen wearing a sleeveless white floral kurta with matching earrings. Her hair was left open and she also wore red heels. Whereas her husband, Daniel, twinned with her sporting a white shirt and completed his look with a pair of black pants and black shoes. The twins wore coordinated white t-shirts with a different superhero character on them. They paired it with blue jeans. Meanwhile, Nisha wore a black frock with adorable white unicorns on the bottom.

She captioned the photograph as, “Happy Birthday to my baby boys!! You both are beyond a Gift from God! Love you so much my little angels Asher and Noah!! @dirrty99 and Nisha.” Popular designer Hitendra Kapopara shared red heart emojis.

One of Sunny's fans commented, “Best family goals in this world.” Another fan said, “Very beautiful family madam.” Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday little angels! I wish I could celebrate you both in person, love you both.” “Happy birthday Asher and Noah, God bless you both”, read another comment. Another person wrote, “It's amazing how your daughter looks like you..even though she is adopted.” One user added, “Such a beautiful picture! Little girl is the cutest one.”

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha in 2017, and later became parents to twin boys - Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018. In an interview with a media portal, she shared that she is doing whatever she can to make sure that they receive a normal upbringing since she is a public figure. Opening up about their no-social-media rule at home, she said, “They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life.



