Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B-town. Sara is only a few films old in Bollywood.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 18:08
movie_image: 
Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B-town. Sara is only a few films old in Bollywood. However, she has successfully found her own space in the glamourous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and ever since then, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. She has a huge following on social media, where she regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life.

Sara took to her Instagram now and shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh. Sara looked stunning as ever in her blue printed outfit. Her open tresses and subtle makeup completed her overall look. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dashing as ever in his red co-ord set that included a sweatshirt and joggers. While Ranveer flaunted his perfect pout, Sara is all smiles for the lovely selfie. Sara captioned it, ‘Visit from the best @ranveersingh’.

Have a look.

Also read Must Read! Ananya Panday opens up about her experience commencing her acting career after passing out of school

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Ranveer had said that he will be very disappointed if there isn't a ‘Simmba 2’. According to the actor, ‘Simmba’ deserves a reprise. He revealed that the film was actually designed to be a franchise. The blockbuster was the third instalment in Rohit’s cop movie franchise. It is a remake of Telugu film, ‘Temper’, starring Jr NTR.

Sara and Ranveer have some interesting projects in the pipeline. Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which unfortunately, did not do too well at the box office. He now has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also read Surprising! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denies receiving threat calls in the police statement

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: TOI

    

Sara Ali Khan Simmba Ranveer Singh Bollywood actors Entertainment Rohit Shetty Film industry Movie News Karan Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 18:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Anshul Pandey and Yuvradnyee in movie Dreams Tea Aur Hum
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Angry in love! Rudraksh warns Preesha that he will leave, denies to leave on being provoked by Preesha
MUMBAI:  StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B-town. Sara is only a few films old in...
Ouch! Netizens roast Akshay Kumar for his recent tweet about Samrat Prithviraj
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithiviraj has failed to impress the audience bi time. The makers are getting picked for...
SUPER HOT! Vijayendra Kumeria steals the limelight donning these blazers
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Sad! Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat break up
MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat appear to have broken up. Celebrity breakups are never easy, not only do they...
Recent Stories
Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite
Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite
Latest Video