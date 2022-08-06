Superb! Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh reunite

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B-town. Sara is only a few films old in Bollywood. However, she has successfully found her own space in the glamourous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and ever since then, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. She has a huge following on social media, where she regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life.

Sara took to her Instagram now and shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh. Sara looked stunning as ever in her blue printed outfit. Her open tresses and subtle makeup completed her overall look. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dashing as ever in his red co-ord set that included a sweatshirt and joggers. While Ranveer flaunted his perfect pout, Sara is all smiles for the lovely selfie. Sara captioned it, ‘Visit from the best @ranveersingh’.

Have a look.

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Ranveer had said that he will be very disappointed if there isn't a ‘Simmba 2’. According to the actor, ‘Simmba’ deserves a reprise. He revealed that the film was actually designed to be a franchise. The blockbuster was the third instalment in Rohit’s cop movie franchise. It is a remake of Telugu film, ‘Temper’, starring Jr NTR.

Sara and Ranveer have some interesting projects in the pipeline. Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which unfortunately, did not do too well at the box office. He now has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

