Surprising! Aamir Khan Sheds Light on Why Son Junaid Khan Chooses Bus and Train Travel; Says 'I wanted to buy a car for...'

MUMBAI: Without putting a priority on quantity, Aamir Khan, an actor noted for his exquisite choice in scripts, has performed in some of the most well-received and successful Bollywood films in the last two decades. It appears that his son Junaid Khan may have picked up a few tips from him. The actor recently disclosed that Junaid still commutes on public transportation.

Also read: Oh No! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled as he looks drunk and trips in front of paps after an event

Aamir Khan discussed his kid Junaid Khan and his reserved demeanour at the recently held event. Aamir said, “He is a bit different as a person." When Junaid joined the Rotaract Club in college, he finally began engaging with others. He still favours leading a life of his own choosing, though.

He mentioned, “He is 30 now, and since his childhood, I wanted to buy a car for him. But to this day, he hasn’t allowed me to buy the car. He still uses public transport. He travels by bus and train. A couple of months back, he was in Pondicherry and he told me he is going to Bengaluru for his friend’s wedding. I asked him, ‘What time is your flight?’ He said, ‘I am going by the state bus.’ He is a very independent person and he likes to live life in his own way. He wants to be a self-made person.”

Aamir also referred to Junaid as his "biggest critic" and the "strict" one. He adds, “If I am afraid of anyone in life, it is Junaid. He is very strict. He scolds me if I go late for his meeting. For his meetings, I go early only.”

Aamir revealed that Junaid will debut as a producer in Bollywood with the movie Pritam Pyaare at the same occasion. He stated, "What’s surprising is that he’s entering Bollywood not as an actor, as of now, but he is taking his first step as a producer like my father. So, the first film that he has made is as a producer and he made it in a very capable way. I’m very proud of him." The actor additionally disclosed that he has a cameo in the movie.

Aamir's most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released in 2022 but was a financial flop. He just revealed Lahore, 1947, as the subject of his upcoming production. Sunny Deol will play the lead in the movie, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The actor also disclosed Sitaare Zameen Par, the working title of his upcoming RS Prasanna-helmed sports movie.

Also read: Wow! Is Aamir Khan's new film a sequel to Taare Zameen Par?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit - Pinkvilla