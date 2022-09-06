Surprising! Check out the films rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that helped THESE actresses build their career

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been entertaining one and all with her performances for more than two decades. The actress featured in many hit movies like Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru and others. However, to everyone’s surprise, she rejected many films that became super-hit at the box office.

Rani Mukerji was not the first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar had approached many other actresses and one of them was Aishwarya.



One more film that Aishwarya rejected went to Rani. We are talking about Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the original choice to play Mastani. But the film got delayed multiple times and Deepika Padukon finally played the role.



Vidya Balan gave one of her career’s best performances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. But, do you know the film was first offered to Aishwarya?

Gracy Singh gave a good performance in Munna Bhai MBBS, but initially Rajkumar Hirani wanted Aishwarya to play the female lead.



Karisma Kapoor won awards for her act in Raja Hindustani. The movie was first offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya has actually given some amazing films to Rani. For Chalte Chalte, Ash was the first choice, but later Rani was roped in.



Bipasha Basu’s strong performance in Corporate was loved by one and all. Reportedly, Aishwarya was first offered the film.

Abhishek, John and Aishwarya, that would have been a great cast. But later Priyanka Chopra's was roped in for Dostana.



Aishwarya was supposed to star in Heroine and even a poster featuring her was released. But, she got pregnant and later the film was made with Kareena.

