Surprising! Kareena Kapoor opens up about 'Catfight' with Priyanka Chopra in the 90s ‘Rubbish’; ‘We were all wanting to prove ourselves’

MUMBAI: In the most recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star is renowned for speaking her mind and being open and honest with others. She discussed her journey through achievements and difficulties with her usual charm and honesty.

She starred as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham before going on to star in a number of forgettable movies. 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge,' 'Yaadein,' and 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon' are a few of the titles on the list. She said, "They were debacles, but they were all with the biggest directors in the country."

Kareena remarked on her decisions at the time and said, "At that time, I was so young. I mean, how could you say no to a Sooraj Barjatya film or a Subhash Ghai film? They were all the biggest movies, and obviously, one thing is to be in them. But I wear my failures also as proudly as my successes, because somehow those films flopped but people always still loved me."

In response to the audience's unwavering conviction in her talent and support despite business difficulties, she added, "I hold those films as close to me as a blockbuster."

The topic of discussion then turned to Kareena's views on her twenties. In response, Kareena said, "When you look back, you are like, you had that zest. You are constantly just rushing and you want to just prove myself; I want to be the best, it is a different kind of energy. Now I am like chill. Yeah, I should have just told her, you know, chill out. You say foolish things or you take foolish decisions, but that’s also part of the person I am today.”

The discussion also covered the industry's competitive nature and how frequently the media put actresses against one another. When referring to the purported catfights from the 1990s and the early 2000s, Kareena said, "Oh God! The ’90s were full of it, the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do and catfight. Today, I mean, you don’t even hear those things you know. Who knows? It must be happening as a thought, but things are a little different and more chilled out."

The actress said when questioned about the infamous Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor "catfight" in Antwerp, "No, no, no, all rubbish. I was like, what is going on? But I think maybe we all had that energy—you know, some sort of thing where we were all wanting to prove ourselves." Kareena even jumped right into the topic of how maturity and experience can transform, stating, "For me, it was just age when. As I entered my thirties, I suddenly felt I was a lot more relaxed. Maybe I had found a relationship, so you kind of balance your energies out. I think that also helped. And after giving a string of successes, then you are like okay…."

Kareena finally admitted that her goals have changed over the years. She acknowledged that she wasn't always as ambitious as she appeared to be, "But you know what? I was not fiercely ambitious, strangely. I have never been that fiercely ambitious. I have been ambitious. But I am not. I don’t know. It was a different ambition then, and now it’s a completely different one." She stated that her priorities have changed to take into account her responsibilities as a wife and mother. Her current state of mind might be summed up in one word, "Zen."

