Surprising! Mrunal Thakur opens up about preconceptions about moving south and addressing insensitive body comments; Says ‘Honestly, I don’t know what even works…’

MUMBAI: The phrase "you have arrived" is disliked by actor Mrunal Thakur, who is presently loved for her romance drama Hi Nanna. Mrunal questions why, even after six years in the industry, Hindi filmmakers haven't been able to place the actor in more memorable, difficult roles, even though her two Telugu appearances have made her quite appealing to a wider audience.

Following her Telugu debut in Sita Ramam in 2022, Mrunal released the romance drama Hi Nanna the previous year. Nani starred in the movie, which elevated Mrunal to prominence due to her emotional performance, which was well-received. The actor acknowledges that it is perplexing that Bollywood isn't currently looking in the same way.

Mrunal addresses the affection that came her way for Hi Nanna, the "tiring" professional confusion, people's hurtful remarks about her appearance, and how she intends to make wise decisions in an interview with the well-known news portal.

Mrunal talked about her Telugu releases which have been romantic dramas–a genre that naturally gives women a lot to do, “I am hungry. I am just really tired of explaining to the makers here (Bollywood) that cast me. They will cast me, give me opportunities, but they are not as good as Sita or Yashna or Sonia, when I started. I don’t want to settle for anything less anymore. I want to play parts which push me to be vulnerable. There is nothing I want to do halfheartedly. It may take time, but I am not afraid to play a mother or a sister on screen. I am not afraid to do anything.”

She further added, “Yes exactly. You are an actor… Somebody I met for a meeting told me, ‘Oh Mrunal, you are not sexy at all.’ I asked him if he was talking about the character or me as a person? He said the character is sexy, but he doesn’t see me anywhere close. I said in the case, do a look test sir and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologised. I have immense faith in my team, they transform you. As an actor it is so important for me to be neutral, so that makers around me can mould me in those characters. When you talk about being ‘sexy’, I mean when I say that even the dead skin of my toe feels sexy to me. Sexy is a conversation you can have, but how many people can do that?”

She mentioned, “Also, it depends a lot on what is one’s definition of sexy. What is it that people want to see? When I did a song, people were like, ‘No don’t do these, you need to lose weight.’ I told them, ‘Listen, I have thick thighs and I own them. If I am not uncomfortable, why are you feeling that?’ There are of course makers who appreciate this. Primarily, I want to be a clay so that makers give me a shape they want for my character. Someone, while talking about a character, told me that it is something I would do even in my sleep. But it didn’t impress me, because why would I want to take up something that easy then.”

“You should definitely ask them, because I can’t seem to find any answers myself. Honestly, I don’t know what even works or doesn’t. Whatever films I am choosing, they are on my gut instincts and what I enjoy. I don’t think about box office, that whether this film would give me that Rs 1,000 cr movie. I would love to have that, but I don’t want to dilute my choices because of that. Someone had told me that Hi Nanna won’t do well in Hindi because it doesn’t give the audience an ‘experience’. I asked him, sir what do you mean by that, and the response came, ‘Badi film chahiye! Big soundtrack, big mounting, action…’ But the ones who decide are the audience. I am tired of understanding what works or what doesn’t,” she stated in the interview.

She also sheds light on the statement she hates, “There are so many actors, who have done incredible work, but have gotten popular now. It is heartbreaking that an actor gets their due only when they are noticed. I hate when people say, ‘You have arrived’. Babe, I arrived many years ago, you just woke up now. I just want the audience to support actors who are good, because if you do not support their films, they will end up doing crap films in which they don’t fit in. It is a tough, horrible space to be in.”

She shared the bits of advice people gave when she did Sita Ramam and her shift to the South industry at this point in your career, “There were all kinds of articles written, one was that this is an ‘Acid test for Mrunal Thakur.’ But here’s the thing, I am not on a target to do five films in a year. I will, if they are good. I really am just following my intuition and I am fearless.”

She addressed the overwhelming response she received for her recently released film Hi Nana, “Working in the Telugu industry was in itself a discovery. I never thought I would be accepted as ‘Telugu ammayi’! Both my characters were progressive women, not afraid to follow their hearts. That’s who I am, I speak my mind, even if some people feel bad! What does make me full of gratitude is that filmmakers are showing faith in me to play these parts.”

She highlighted the pressure she feels while picking for the next project, “I have three people around me, who are equivalent to 3,000. They never impose their decision on me, including my teams. It is so hard to listen to your own thoughts in a city like Mumbai, where people are constantly telling you what to do, what not to do. I just don’t want to fall under that bracket of formula. One simply can’t compare their careers with others. My strength is doing human dramas but there is so much more I want to explore.”

She added, “Sure, there is pressure, because these films have been successful, and people do have a certain expectation, but I do get honest feedback from my fans. They will tell me upfront what has worked for them and what hasn’t. I am clear with my awareness that people will not like me every time.”

