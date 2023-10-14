Surprising! Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amidst Sophie and Joe Jonas' divorce news

Priyanka Chopra is wed to Joe Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas, who has reportedly been keeping quiet about the divorce rumors in recent days, according to a report from a popular news portal. According to a popular news portal article, Priyanka may choose to keep quiet about the split.
MUMBAI: It appears that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner have a difference of opinion due to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. On Instagram, Sophie and Priyanka have stopped following one another. Although Sophie isn't following Priyanka anymore, she continues to follow Joe, Kevin, and his wife Danielle Jonas.

Also read:What! Joe Jonas was 'unsupportive' to wife Sophie Turner, reports reveal

The inside source claimed, “PC is not the sort to poke her nose in others’ affairs. This is a sensitive issue. Apparently, there has never been a divorce in the Jonas family. They are very concerned. But they have decided to let Joe and Sophie deal with it. Priyanka is very close to Sophie. But the divorce topic remains taboo between the two sisters-in-law.”

According to a second insider, Priyanka is having trouble coping with Joe and Sophie's divorce. The inside revealed, “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life.”

As of now, Priyanka has not made any comments regarding Joe and Sophie's divorce. Joe and Sophie announced their separation with a joint statement last month. The statement reads, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Also read: OMG! Are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town? Joe Jonas's ex-wife and ex-girlfriend spotted together

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

