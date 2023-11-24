Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur

Randeep is currently happy since he is about to tie the knot with Lin Laishram, the love of his life. Furthermore, it is said that the two had been living together. For quite some time now, there have been a lot of rumours in the media regarding Randeep and Lin. And now there are rumors circulating about their strange wedding theme.
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin

MUMBAI: Among the most well-liked actors in Bollywood is Randeep Hooda. The dashing man has made a name for himself in the acting industry with his successful roles in movies such as Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Sultan, and several others. Randeep is currently happy since he is about to tie the knot with Lin Laishram, the love of his life. Furthermore, it is said that the two had been living together. For quite some time now, there have been a lot of rumors in the media regarding Randeep and Lin. And now there are rumors circulating about their strange wedding theme.

(Also read: OMG! Randeep Hooda reveals slipping into depression after his Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved)

An intimate wedding ceremony between Randeep Hooda and his fiancée, Lin Laishram, is set to take place in Manipur, according to a widely circulated report. According to a source close to the couple, they plan to have a distinctive wedding theme. The source went on to elaborate, saying that there would be a mythological aspect to Randeep and Lin's wedding since they will see snippets of the epic tale of Mahabharat throughout their shaadi. The source says, "Arjuna—one of the five Pandava brothers—visited Manipura and married Chitrangada, the princess of the kingdom. And that is the theme of their wedding."

Additionally, the source stated that on November 28 and 29, Randeep and Lin will have a two-day event in Manipur. The insider mentioned that the couple will only invite close friends and family to their wedding, but they will throw a lavish reception for Mumbai's industry people.

The insider went on to say that Randeep wanted to keep his wedding a secret, saying, "Randeep is in a very happy space and is ready to share his bond with the whole world, but after the wedding. He will be getting married to Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Manipur. At the moment, they are planning a two day event starting from November 28. The wedding will only be attended by family members and close friends. After the wedding, they will be hosting a reception for their industry friends and everyone close to them in Mumbai. However, the date for reception is not yet decided."

According to an earlier report, on November 29, 2023, Randeep and his fiancée Lin would exchange vows. A close source of the couple stated that in order to finalize a few last-minute details, the couple would meet with Leishemba Sanajaoba, the King of Manipur, prior to their traditional wedding. The report further mentioned that Randeep and Lin had chosen to wear a traditional Manipuri bridal trousseau instead of the customary clothes.

(Also read: Randeep Hooda on returning to work: Was dying to express myself as an actor)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis
Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin
Surprising! Randeep Hooda and Fiancée Lin Laishram rumoured to plan a grand 'Mahabharata'-themed wedding for their special day in Manipur
