Surprising! Salaar Vs Dunki: Prabhas' film 'Salaar' possibly postponed to avoid a clash with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's film ’Dunki'?

According to the most recent information, Saalar's makers have chosen to delay the film in order to avoid conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Initially, December 21, 2023, was scheduled to be the day that both Saalar and Dunki will open.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 10:33
MUMBAI: The news that Prabhas's eagerly anticipated film Saalar may once again be delayed may disappoint his fans. According to the most recent information, Saalar's makers have chosen to delay the film in order to avoid conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Initially, December 21, 2023, was scheduled to be the day that both Saalar and Dunki will open. However, according to the most recent rumors, Saalar intends to release the film in 2024.

(Also read: What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office )

Following the release of the first look of Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani, there was a heated internet controversy in which superstar fans attacked the Saalar makers for their conflict with the film. It was then announced that Saalar would be delayed. Given Shah Rukh Khan's enormous box office success with Jawan, Pathaan, and now Dunki this year, there is speculation that Saalar's producers felt it would be best for both movies to open independently.

Speaking about Dunki's Christmas release, SRK stated at his birthday celebration, " Not everyone attends a Christmas party with friends. Some stay at home or do community viewing. The return of community viewing is very important for Hindi cinema. You have come here because what's common with all of you is your love for me. Similarly, the love for films should be common. People should come to the theatres and enjoy themselves with somebody else's family too... Where you laugh and cry together. With Dunki too, I hope you do the same."

Fans of Prabhas are holding their breath waiting for him to experience the success that follows Baahubali. Prabhas has only seen disappointments after Rajamouli's directorial film and all hope in Saalar. The actor's two big 2014 releases are Kalki 2898 AD and Saalar.

(Also read: Exciting! “SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22” trends all over as 50 days are left for the release of Salaar )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodlife

Dunki Salaar Shah Rukh Khan Prabhas
