Surprising! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach amicable temporary custody agreement for their daughters amid divorce

MUMBAI: The divorce between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner has changed surely, and things now appear to be settling down for good. The parents of two girls, Joe and Sophie, ultimately came to a temporary arrangement over their children's custody during the couple's separation, which was stressful for the children. According to court records accessed by a popular portal, the former couple has decided on an "amicable resolution." Willa, age 3, and Delphine, age 14 months, are Sophie and Joe's two daughters.

According to a report from a well-known news source, the divorcing couple has consented to a short-term agreement that strives for an "amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming." The temporary custody agreement states that Sophie Turner will look after both girls from October 9 to October 21. According to the reports of the news portal, the Game of Thrones actress has also been given permission to travel within the United States and the United Kingdom during this time.

As they must remain with their father until November 2, Sophie would then have to send the girls to live with Joe Jonas. According to the widely read news websites, this agreement will last until January 7, 2024, following which new guidelines will be created.

The most recent significant development happened following a four-day mediation with Sophie and Joe's attorneys to settle matters related to their divorce. Previously, Sophie had filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for refusing to allow their girls to visit her native England.

After four years of marriage, the ex-couple filed for divorce on September 5. However, just a few days after the news broke, Sophie was spotted out with Joe's ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

