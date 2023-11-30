Surprising! Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's film to get delayed and commence shoot only in 2025?

MUMBAI: Certainly, Aditya Chopra's experience with the Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 didn't go as planned. Although the public's reaction to the content was mixed, talk in the industry is widespread about how a traditional Friday release would have helped the movie's box office performance by bringing Tiger Zinda Hai much closer to the top of the charts. Salman Khan's devoted fan base and the film's franchise value are what have propelled the picture to a lifetime revenue of about Rs. 280 crores, earning it the label of a clear hit.

Presently, the well-known news website has information that is likely to cause a stir inside the sector and send shockwaves across social media. Reliable sources have verified that Aditya Chopra has postponed the Tiger vs. Pathaan filming. A source told, "Tiger vs Pathaan was to start in March 2024, but Aditya Chopra has decided to personally take time to rework on the script and serve the audience with better content. Once Siddharth Anand is done with Fighter post production, Adi will sit down with his director to improve the version of what has been written."

The insider said that Aditya Chopra wishes to devote all of his attention to writing the script for Tiger vs. Pathaan since the intention is to bring Tiger back to the screen at his most savage. The source added, "Tiger is the most senior spy of the YRF Universe and the idea is to present it in a way that takes audiences on a ride. Aditya Chopra knows that the expectations will be off the roof in the audience for the face off of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. There is no room for compromise and all the energies are invested to better the film."

It's interesting to note that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra recently spoke, during which the actor shared his opinions about how Tiger vs. Pathaan's script may be improved, "Shah Rukh considers the YRF Universe to be close to his heart as Pathaan played a role in introducing his action image. He told Adi that he stands by his side and will be ready to shoot the film whenever Adi is ready with the script. Salman is also on the same page, and hence green lit the shoot timelines for Karan Johar's film from February 2024. Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will be shooting for The King from January."

The three biggest companies in the business came to this consensus decision together to give their viewers a top-notch cinematic experience. Now, Tiger vs. Pathaan is scheduled to begin filming in 2025 and is anticipated to hit theaters in 2026.

