Surprising! Vicky Kaushal made shocking revelations about his father says " He Cried in front of me when THIS incident happened

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is one of the most well-liked performers in India. Recently, he discussed his personal life and experiences. He disclosed that his father Sham Kaushal sobbed in front of him and his family when he was humiliated on the set.

Vicky said to Popular Portal that because their parents never hid anything from him or his brother Sunny, they helped to make them strong people. He recounted and added that when his father was humiliated on set when he was merely a stuntman, he grieved in front of them. He claimed that even when his father sobbed in front of his mother, he used to confess, ‘I cried to your mom today’.

He added, “My mom would also tell us that your dad cried when his seniors scolded him in front of everyone on set when he was just a stuntman.”

He said that for them to have strong emotional foundations, his parents made sure that nothing was kept from them. He mentioned his father, “My father has been that typical man in the family who tried to make us strong emotionally.”

He further added, “my dad made sure that you grow to be strong individuals. You know how to fight things when they are not in favour. Most of the time they are against you. That’s how life is.”

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Fans have also expressed excitement for his upcoming Yash Raj Films-produced movies Sam Bahadur, a biography of Sam Manekshaw, and The Great Indian Family.

