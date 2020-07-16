Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Investigates Rhea Chakraborty’s Monetary Spendings

MUMBAI : Ever since the demise o the Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput the fans all over are still trying to overcome with the loss, and now it has been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the investigation in his suicide case is currently underway. Reportedly, more than 30 people, including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s father KK Singh have been interrogated so far in connection with Sushant’s death. Their statements were recorded, and now, as per latest reports, Mumbai Police are investigating Rhea Chakraborty’s monetary spending. Apart from this, it is also being reported that Karan Johar may not be interrogated.

Reports stated that Mumbai Police is investigating the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, spending his money. The report claims that certain evidence about this has come forward, but the police is now looking into how much money has been spent since it’s still unclear. Meanwhile, sources also told the portal that the possibilities of Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra and Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar being interrogated have reduced as there isn’t enough evidence to be questioned.

According to the report, so far the police investigation does not have enough reasons for them to be interrogated. Also, none of the 35 people who have recorded their statements have accused Karan Johar of harassing Sushant in their statement.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her Twitter and requested a CBI inquiry. “Respected @AmitShah sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step,” she wrote.

