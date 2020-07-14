Sushant Singh Rajput one month Death Anniversary angry fans trend #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR

MUMBAI : It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode but the pain in fans' hearts is very much the same. Ever since his death, we would often come across Twitter hashtags by angry fans, asking justice for the late actor and pressurising the government into launching a CBI interference. As per them, the actor didn't die due to suicide and it was a planned murder instead. On his first month death anniversary, a hashtag called #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR has been trending on the top of Twitter. According to fans, they are getting ignored by the government.

A user wrote, "Sir, @OfficeofUT, It's been exactly 1 month since the unfortunate death of #SushantSinghRajput. It's been exactly 1 month we've been seeking a thorough and conclusive investigation by #CBI. It's been exactly 1 month we're being ignored! Do Something!! #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR," while someone else tweeted, "Our country's System and investigations are soo soo slow that 1 month me ye bhi police proof nhi kar payi that he didnt committed suicide bcz he is no more in this world because of some evils didnt want that he should be here & they make a plan & killed him #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR."

Some fans, however, are still optimistic about Sushang getting justic. "It’s been a Month. So many unanswered questions, so many heart broken feelings, so many protests. Still injustice is being served to @itsSSR by corrupt authorities. I pray today these two good people @Swamy39 @ishkarnBHANDARI will bring Justice for him. #1MonthOfInjusticeToSSR," wrote a user.

Remembering Sushant and finally breaking her silence, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and penned a long, heartwarming note along with sharing their mushy pictures. "You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you."

