Sweet! Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together enjoying a little date night at Lollapalooza India 2024 music festival

Aditya and Ananya were seen enjoying a little date night at the Lollapaloola music fest recently. The rumored couple were seen enjoying the performance of legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Aditya and Ananya were seen enjoying a little date night at the Lollapalooza music fest recently. The rumored couple were seen enjoying the performance of legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, also known popularly as Sting in Mumbai.

A fan shared a picture with Aditya where Ananya is also seen standing next to him in a rust coloured top and denims while Aditya is seen in a chequered shirt and cargo pants. Check put the picture here;

The music fest saw performances by Anoushka Shankar, Komorebi, Parvaaz, K-pop band The Rose, French DJ Malaa, Caribou, Eric Nam, Parekh & Singh, and Italian electronic dance music artiste Meduza, among others.

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The Night Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/29/2024 - 17:16

