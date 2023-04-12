Sweet! Anushka Sharma’s childhood pictures surfaces online, Netizens call her “simple and hard working”

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma has been a force to reckon with in the Hindi film industry. With films like NH 10, Sui Dhaga, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baja Baraat, among many others, The actress has cemented her place in the hearts of fans. She is one of the finest actresses in the industry.

Anushka was recently in the headlines as she was seen consoling and hugging her husband, Virat Kohli, whose team lost the World Cup 2023 to Australia. The actress is known to have a humble and disciplined upbringing. The actress’s childhood picture has now gone viral where she is seen with her parents.

Fans are in awe of the middle class and simple upbrining the actress has had and had wonder ful things to say about the picture. Check out the comments here;

