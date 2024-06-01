Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style. The actress recently celebrated her 37th birthday.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Deepika and hubby Ranveer were spotted outside Taj Colaba after an intimate dinner date for the Jawan actress’s birthday. The duo looked stunning in black outfits. Check out their video here;

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty’s Lady Singham.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes



