Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday

Deepika and hubby Ranveer were spotted outside Taj Colaba after an intimate dinner date for the Jawan actress’s birthday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 16:42
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the fashion industry worldwide. She has international brand endorsements, including some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, and we can’t get enough of her style. The actress recently celebrated her 37th birthday.

Also Read-Throwback! Deepika Padukone slammed a publication for 'using the power of influence to proliferate recessive thought', read more

Deepika and hubby Ranveer were spotted outside Taj Colaba after an intimate dinner date for the Jawan actress’s birthday. The duo looked stunning in black outfits. Check out their video here;

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika also has Rohit Shetty’s Lady Singham.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes 


 

Deepika Padukone Sidharth Mallya Kingfisher Vijay Mallya Pathaan JAWAN Chennai Express Gehraiyaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar
MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he...
Yay! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have a makar sankranti special maha-episode; will showcase a competition between Abhira and Armaan
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today. The show is in the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Tanishaa Mukerji reveals the contestant she considers competitor says “Shoaib Ibrahim as per his popularity is a treat to me his fan following cannot be touched”
MUMBAI : Tanishaa Mukerji is a well known actress in the entertainment business.She has a good fan following and the...
Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is among the most successful actresses in Bollywood and has become a prominent name in the...
Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is the undisputed star of Bollywood who has made a mark as an action hero right from his debut film...
Amazing: Madhura Naik looks like a sexy siren as she poses in an effortlessly stylish black gown!
MUMBAI: Known for her stint in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam...
Recent Stories
Deepika
Sweet! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted on a cozy dinner date to celebrate the Fighter actress’s birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ajay Devgn
Exciting! Ajay Devgn commences the shooting of Raid 2, film to have a November release
riva arora
Hotness Alert! Riva Arora is here to raise the temperature high with her hot new avatar in this new hot photo shoot
Fatima
What! Fatima Sana Shaikh’s absence at Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding sparks rumours of a rift between them
movies
Must Read! Check out the list of these upcoming movies of 2024 that have the potential to collect 200-500cr at the Box Office
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Amazing! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share close moments at a friend's wedding amidst breakup speculations
Tota
Exclusive! Tota Roy Chowdhury to be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming movie Diler