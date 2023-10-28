Sweet! Siddharth shares a beautiful poetry for his ‘Partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, check it out

MUMBAI: lately there have been rumors about actress Aditi Rao Hydari of being in a relationship with South actor Siddharth. Their social media posts have also added fuel to the fire. Now on Aditi’s birthday, Siddharth has penned a touching and loving poetry for the actress calling her his “Partner”. This has surely grabbed the attention of many.

Siddharth shared some clicks of Aditi and one with him and captioned the post with his poem. Siddharth’s poem reads, “Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being.All the pixies in all the worlds Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace Incantations and giggles fill the air All in wait of a smile on your face Be you be trueAnd thank you For showing usIt always, without fail, takes two See you soon. It's been too long.”

Aditi responded to the poem and wrote, “been toooooo long… You’re a poet and I didn’t know it! Ps- I should have known you over talented boy!.

Aditi and Siddharth shred screen space in the 2021 film Maha Samudram.

On the work front, Aditi will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, while Siddharth will be seen in Kama Haasan’s Indian 2.

