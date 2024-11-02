Sweet! Sunny Leone on her husband Daniel Weber, “I fell in love watching him play music “

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Sunny who married Danile Weber in 2011 has revealed how she fell for him, “Daniel's music is amazing. He truly is an inspiration. He's so creative, talented, smart and he loves playing. I fell in love watching my husband play music the first time I met him.”

She added, “It was so hot, so sexy, he was covered in tattoos. I mean, what girl doesn't like that!”

Daniel and Sunny have three children. They adopted their first daughter Nisha in 2017 and had twin sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Speaking of her family and kids, Sunny said, “I love my life and I love what I do… I also love being around my children. The days that I don't feel like working are not usually an option. If I need to work I need to work and those days when I have offs I really do enjoy my time at home, family and spending time with my kids.’

Sunny has been part of films like 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Mastizaade' and 'Kennedy'.

