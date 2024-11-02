Sweet! Sunny Leone on her husband Daniel Weber, “I fell in love watching him play music “

The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 14:45
movie_image: 
Sunny

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Also Read- Awesome! Sunny Leone shares glimpses of her Maldives vacation, check it out

Sunny who married Danile Weber in 2011 has revealed how she fell for him, “Daniel's music is amazing. He truly is an inspiration. He's so creative, talented, smart and he loves playing. I fell in love watching my husband play music the first time I met him.”

She added, “It was so hot, so sexy, he was covered in tattoos. I mean, what girl doesn't like that!”

Daniel and Sunny have three children. They adopted their first daughter Nisha in 2017 and had twin sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Speaking of her family and kids, Sunny said, “I love my life and I love what I do… I also love being around my children. The days that I don't feel like working are not usually an option. If I need to work I need to work and those days when I have offs I really do enjoy my time at home, family and spending time with my kids.’

Sunny has been part of films like 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Mastizaade' and 'Kennedy'.

Also Read- Exclusive! Sunny Leone to be seen in a dance number in Ashutosh Rana and Shatrughan Sinha starrer OTT series Gangster

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Prokerala

Sunny Leone Ragini MMS 2 Jism 2 one night stand Raees Ek Paheli Leela MTV Spiltsvilla KENNEDY Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, a superstar, and Shah Rukh Khan have a unique friendship. He has starred alongside Amitabh in...
Fascinating! Sunny Leone Reveals: "I Fell in Love with My Husband Watching Him Play Music"
MUMBAI: In a candid revelation, actress Sunny Leone opens up about her romantic journey with husband and musician...
Incredible! Boman Irani shares his inspirational journey in a compelling speech at Oxford; Says ‘I was dyslexic and I used to lisp a lot’
MUMBAI: Actor Boman Irani currently regarded as the man of the moment, has returned from a successful Indo-UK Summit...
Aarushi Bajaj Reflects on the Evolution of her Character in 'Aarya'
MUMBAI: Actress Aarushi Bajaj, renowned for her portrayal of Aru in the acclaimed series 'Aarya', offers a glimpse into...
Fascinating! Dibyendu Bhattacharya Reflects on Anurag Kashyap's Promise Fulfilled in 'Dev.D'
MUMBAI: Celebrated actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, renowned for his notable performances in acclaimed films such as 'Black...
Dance Deewane: Aww! Suniel Shetty opens up about his equation with co-host Madhuri Dixit “I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being”
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s...
Recent Stories
Shah
Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shah
Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'
Sunny Leone
Fascinating! Sunny Leone Reveals: "I Fell in Love with My Husband Watching Him Play Music"
Boman
Incredible! Boman Irani shares his inspirational journey in a compelling speech at Oxford; Says ‘I was dyslexic and I used to lisp a lot’
Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Fascinating! Dibyendu Bhattacharya Reflects on Anurag Kashyap's Promise Fulfilled in 'Dev.D'
Shahid Kapoor
Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Unveils Details of Action-Packed Thriller "Deva"
Sandeep
Interesting! Sandeep Reddy Vanga: From Physiotherapy to Filmmaking