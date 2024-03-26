Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Udaipur?

MUMBAI: Actress Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a long time. According to sources of the popular news portal, the two tied the knot on March 23. According to a news story, Taapsee's loved ones attended the wedding, which was held in a private ceremony in Udaipur. Mathias is an Olympic gold medallist badminton player from Denmark.

(Also read: Wow! Taapsee Pannu Cherishes a 'Special Day'; Enjoying a Lunch Date with rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and Sister Shagun)

A source revealed the popular news portal, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

The source added, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur.”

Interestingly, Kanika Dhillon and Pavail Gulati have recently posted pictures of what looks like wedding festivities without mentioning whose marriage it was. Kanika also put up a hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadi. Her collection of pictures also includes fellow writer and her husband Himanshu Sharma.

On the other hand, Gulati shared a photo of the group with the enigmatic comment, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" The response from actor Abhilash Thapliyal was "IYKYK," which stands for "If you know, you know."

Fans are waiting for Taapsee to make an official declaration about their marriage.

(Also read: Interesting! Here’s a look at the list of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies and their latest updates)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywood hungama