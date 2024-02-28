Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list

MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to marry her long-term lover Mathias Boe in March. The actress has been dating the Indian badminton team's coach for almost 10 years, but they keep their relationship private. While they like to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the popular news portal reports that they will soon marry.

According to the reports, Taapsee and Mathias want to marry around the end of March. They will reportedly marry in a Sikh-Christian wedding in Udaipur. According to the story, the wedding ceremony would be held privately, with no Bollywood A-listers in attendance. However, official confirmation from the pair is yet awaited.

Taapsee recently talked about her love life and how happy she is. Taapsee told Raj Shamani that she met Mathias while filming her debut film (Chashme Baddoor) in 2013. “I have been with the same person since then and I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship,” she said.

She discussed how actors struggle to find partners because they can't tell if someone is genuine. Taapsee was then asked if co-actors develop feelings for each other as a result of their closeness over time. She said, “Agar wo khaali hai hi nahi, if you’re too happy and satisfied with what you have already, to wo avenue khaali hi nahi hai ki koi aur aake bharega. Isliye that feeling is very subjective. (However, if one is in a fulfilling relationship, and are very satisfied and happy with what they already have, then that avenue is not empty for anyone to fill. So that feeling is very subjective),” she said.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will star in the comedy-drama Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. Arshad Syed wrote and directed the film, which will star Prateik Babbar and Pratik Gandhi in the key roles. Aside from that, the highly anticipated sequel to Haseen Dillruba is in the works. In Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, she will appear with Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.

Credit:- News 18