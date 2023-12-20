Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Aww! Soha Ali Khan drops an adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and ‘Tim Tim’

The handsome kid turns seven years old today and is currently holidaying with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan abroad.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:41
movie_image: 
Taimur Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan is one star kid who has been making headlines for his cuteness and adorable antics with the paps. The star kid who comes from the Hindi film industry’s blue blood has won millions of hearts with his cute pictures and videos. The handsome kid turns seven years old today and is currently holidaying with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan abroad.

Also Read-Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Taimur’s aunt Soha has now dropped a cute video of Taimur with her daughter Inaaya, where the duo are seen praying sitting on the bed. She captioned the video, “Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !!”

Check out the video here;

Kareena had earlier opened up about being brutally trolled for naming her son Taimur who was born on 20th December 2016. Opening up about choosing the name, Kareena said, “When we came up with the name, Saif actually said, He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name, and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here,”

Also Read-Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan Taimur Jeh Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha Adipurush Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav...
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
MUMBAI : Mehendi is often used to celebrate momentous occasions and it is an integral part of bridal events....
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's Christmas-Themed Wedding: A Joyous Celebration in Lonavala
MUMBAI : The wedding bells are set to ring as veteran actor Rati Agnihotri's son, Tanuj Virwani, prepares to tie the...
Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' follows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a fearless character who confronts life's...
What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!
MUMBAI : After acting in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Triptii Dimri has been gaining...
Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow
MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response on the fans and audience not only at the domestic...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
Triptii
What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!
1
Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna DeepFake video: What! Four suspects tracked while search for key conspirator still on, say sources from Delhi police
Dunki
Must read! Here is why our hopes are high with Dunki
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! Anushka Sharma confirms second pregnancy with new test kit commercial? Netizens seem to think so