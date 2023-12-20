Taimur Ali Khan Birthday: Aww! Soha Ali Khan drops an adorable video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and ‘Tim Tim’

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan is one star kid who has been making headlines for his cuteness and adorable antics with the paps. The star kid who comes from the Hindi film industry’s blue blood has won millions of hearts with his cute pictures and videos. The handsome kid turns seven years old today and is currently holidaying with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan abroad.

Taimur’s aunt Soha has now dropped a cute video of Taimur with her daughter Inaaya, where the duo are seen praying sitting on the bed. She captioned the video, “Wishing and praying for you to have a very happy birthday Tim Tim - excuse the little sneeze at the end !!”

Check out the video here;

Kareena had earlier opened up about being brutally trolled for naming her son Taimur who was born on 20th December 2016. Opening up about choosing the name, Kareena said, “When we came up with the name, Saif actually said, He grew up with a neighbour friend, and he always really liked his name, and his name was Taimur, so he said, ‘You know, if I have a son, he was my first friend. I’d like to name him Taimur’, and that’s exactly how Taimur was named because he was Saif’s first friend when he was living in town here,”

