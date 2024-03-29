Take a peek into Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan's 18th birthday party in Goa

Today marks a momentous occasion for Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan Roshan, as he turns 18. To commemorate this milestone, the proud parents, along with their family and friends, gathered for a lavish celebration in Goa.
MUMBAI: Today marks a momentous occasion for Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan Roshan, as he turns 18. To commemorate this milestone, the proud parents, along with their family and friends, gathered for a lavish celebration in Goa. 

Recently, some inside pictures from the festivities have emerged, capturing heartwarming moments with Hrithik, his girlfriend Saba Azad, Sussanne, Zayed Khan, and other cherished loved ones. Sussanne also took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for her son.

Sussanne Khan’s sister, Farah Khan Ali, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a delightful series of photos from the grand 18th birthday celebration of her nephew, Hrehaan Roshan, held in Goa. Among the images was a group picture capturing all the party attendees gathered in an open restaurant setting, radiating joy and smiles. The photo featured Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne, Hrehaan, Hridaan, Saba Azad, Zayed Khan, Farah, and many others, all in high spirits.

Farah also treated her followers to more selfies, including ones with Hrithik and her brother, Zayed Khan. Additionally, she showcased a picture of the birthday cakes that graced the celebration.

Sharing a sweet moment with Hrehaan from the festivities, Farah penned a touching message. She wrote, “Happy happy 18th birthday my darling Hrehaan. Wish you the bestest day and year filled with happiness health wealth prosperity love laughter luck joy and more. May all your dreams come true. Love you too much.”

Today, March 28, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming video showcasing precious memories with her sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The clip offered glimpses of their memorable vacations and even the recent celebration in Goa.

Accompanying the touching video was Sussanne's sweet caption, which read, “Happy happiestttttt 18 th birthday my Ray.. you have been my pillar of strength, determination, motivation and inspiration right from the day you were born.. your heart, your soul and your gentle giant of love has made me who I am today… the best of your Life is starting now.. from here to infinity the stars will shine brighter for you and all the things that you do.. #Raystar #18th #besthuman.”

