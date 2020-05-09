News

Take a tour of Kareena Kapoor Khan's vanity van

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 01:14 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and loved actresses in Bollywood. She makes headlines for every small thing she does, especially when she shares adorable clicks of Taimur. Ever since she has joined Instagram, we can’t stop gushing over her pictures.

A video of the Good Newwz actress has been doing the rounds where she is seen taking us through her vanity van. Versis Entertainment shared a video of Kareena on Instagram. It seemed to be from a shoot. In the video, she takes us inside the van while giving a sneak peek of the things she does inside the van. Bebo looks extremely classy and exudes boss lady vibes as she wears a white plain shirt teaming it with a black vest. Leaving her gorgeous tresses open, Kareena’s look will definitely impress you.

While sharing the video, they captioned it as, 'The one that needs no introduction. P.S. We can’t wait to get back on set with you, @kareenakapoorkhan, for many more epic shoots! #VersisEntertainment #VersisXKareena #VManage'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Kareena Kapoor Khan vanity van Taimur GOOD NEWWZ bebo VersisEntertainment VersisXKareena VManage Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Blast from the past: Checkout Shaheer Sheikh...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here