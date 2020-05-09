Take a tour of Kareena Kapoor Khan's vanity van

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and loved actresses in Bollywood. She makes headlines for every small thing she does, especially when she shares adorable clicks of Taimur. Ever since she has joined Instagram, we can’t stop gushing over her pictures.

A video of the Good Newwz actress has been doing the rounds where she is seen taking us through her vanity van. Versis Entertainment shared a video of Kareena on Instagram. It seemed to be from a shoot. In the video, she takes us inside the van while giving a sneak peek of the things she does inside the van. Bebo looks extremely classy and exudes boss lady vibes as she wears a white plain shirt teaming it with a black vest. Leaving her gorgeous tresses open, Kareena’s look will definitely impress you.

While sharing the video, they captioned it as, 'The one that needs no introduction. P.S. We can’t wait to get back on set with you, @kareenakapoorkhan, for many more epic shoots! #VersisEntertainment #VersisXKareena #VManage'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE