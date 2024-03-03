Talking about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, here's how much the other Ambanis' wedding costed

MUMBAI : Indians are obsessed with weddings. If you ever have to win this debate without a single counter-argument, show them pictures of Ambani weddings as proof. The richest family in India and one of the richest men in the world is hosting a three-day gala affair as a pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant Ambani and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Right from who’s who from Bollywood to major global names, including Bill Gates and Donald Trump, are in Jamnagar for festivities. And guess how much is being shelled out for this major event? Reports suggest that a whopping 1000 crore!

Wild theories and guesses also suggest that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are shelling out a huge amount for the pre-wedding festivities, and this should be considered the base price for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding as well. So, in all, a whopping 2000 crore for this lovely couple. This is just a reminder that this assumed number does not include the expenditures of their engagement ceremony, which is as lavish as the current festivities.

Interestingly, Bollywood’s costliest wedding might have spent only 5% of Anant & Radhika’s wedding budget. Reportedly, the costliest wedding of Bollywood is said to be of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The alleged budget of this wedding was around 100 crore! Anant and Radhika’s wedding is budgeted 1900% higher than Virat and Anushka’s costliest Bollywood wedding.

Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani’s wedding with Shloka Mehta was also a huge affair, and the details of the wedding’s cost were not revealed. However, even Akash had a pre-wedding celebration in Switzerland, and hotel rooms as high as 1 lakh per day were booked for more than 500 guests. The wedding card’s cost was around 1.5 lakh per unit.

Coming to Akash’s twin sister Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal, the wedding budget went as high as 700 crore! It was one of the biggest weddings India has witnessed. As a part of the wedding ritual, 5100 people were fed, and the Ambanis themselves served the food.

The cost of the entire wedding is as good as the budget of three Adipurush in Bollywood. However, we could not survive one Adipurush; forget 3!

Coming to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar, Rihanna has already kicked off 77 crore! Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others are attending the festivities along with their families.

