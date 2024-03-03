Talking about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, here's how much the other Ambanis' wedding costed

Indians are obsessed with weddings. If you ever have to win this debate without a single counter-argument, show them pictures of Ambani weddings as proof. The richest family in India and one of the richest men in the world is hosting a three-day gala affair as a pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant Ambani and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 01:01
movie_image: 
ANANT AMBANI

MUMBAI : Indians are obsessed with weddings. If you ever have to win this debate without a single counter-argument, show them pictures of Ambani weddings as proof. The richest family in India and one of the richest men in the world is hosting a three-day gala affair as a pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant Ambani and would-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Also read - Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!

Right from who’s who from Bollywood to major global names, including Bill Gates and Donald Trump, are in Jamnagar for festivities. And guess how much is being shelled out for this major event? Reports suggest that a whopping 1000 crore!

Wild theories and guesses also suggest that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are shelling out a huge amount for the pre-wedding festivities, and this should be considered the base price for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding as well. So, in all, a whopping 2000 crore for this lovely couple. This is just a reminder that this assumed number does not include the expenditures of their engagement ceremony, which is as lavish as the current festivities.

Interestingly, Bollywood’s costliest wedding might have spent only 5% of Anant & Radhika’s wedding budget. Reportedly, the costliest wedding of Bollywood is said to be of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The alleged budget of this wedding was around 100 crore! Anant and Radhika’s wedding is budgeted 1900% higher than Virat and Anushka’s costliest Bollywood wedding.

Anant Ambani’s elder brother Akash Ambani’s wedding with Shloka Mehta was also a huge affair, and the details of the wedding’s cost were not revealed. However, even Akash had a pre-wedding celebration in Switzerland, and hotel rooms as high as 1 lakh per day were booked for more than 500 guests. The wedding card’s cost was around 1.5 lakh per unit.

Coming to Akash’s twin sister Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal, the wedding budget went as high as 700 crore! It was one of the biggest weddings India has witnessed. As a part of the wedding ritual, 5100 people were fed, and the Ambanis themselves served the food.

The cost of the entire wedding is as good as the budget of three Adipurush in Bollywood. However, we could not survive one Adipurush; forget 3!

Also read - Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!

Coming to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar, Rihanna has already kicked off 77 crore! Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others are attending the festivities along with their families.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    


 

 

 

Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bill Gates Donald Trump Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 01:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya insults Anupama, where as Anuj refuses to leave her
MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Surekha slams Ishaan after she doesn't find Savi in the house
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Arjun's concern for Kashvi increases
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat drugs Angad to keep him in her control
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay suffers from heart attack, Vandana in crisis
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie Spoiler: Surya blames Imlie for Raghu's death, throws her out of the house
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Recent Stories
SS RAJAMOULI
Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
SS RAJAMOULI
Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan
ANUPAM MITTAL
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's Shaadi Dot Com to witness huge drop in revenue, here's why
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
Let us know more about Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau, Rahul Mody
sonam
Sonam Kapoor posts before and after party pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations
ajay devgn
With Shaitaan being another remake, is Ajay Devgn going the Akshay Kumar way?
trending
Trending News Today: From Rihanna’s wardrobe malfunction to Yodha actor Raashii Khanna’s MAJOR revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news