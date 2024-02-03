Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!

MUMBAI: In Gujarat's Jamnagar, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant officially began their pre-wedding celebrations on Friday, March 1. Rihanna's performance during their first pre-wedding party was one of the main highlights; pictures from the event are now going viral on social media.

Rihanna is seen in the pictures wearing a see-through, neon-green, glittering outfit. She added a long red cape to her ensemble as well. She was seen on the stage posing with the future groom, Anant Ambani, in one of the pictures. The worldwide icon was pictured in another image on stage with every member of the Ambani family, including Isha Ambani, her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, elder son Akash Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, and chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani.

Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, are attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, and Rani Mukerji are also in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are soon to become parents, are also present at the festivities. Along with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is also present at the extravagant celebration.

Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding celebration was titled An Evening in Everland, and the attire required was described as an "elegant cocktail." Day 2 of A Walk on the Wildside is coming up, and "jungle fever" is the advised attire. There will be two events on the last day as well. The first one, Tusker Trails, advises "casual chic" attire because visitors are anticipated to delve further into Jamnagar's verdant atmosphere. Hastakshar, the last party, demands an elegant evening dressed in traditional Indian attire.

