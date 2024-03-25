Tanushree Dutta speaks about turning 40, #MeToo movement and much more; ‘I’m a cog in a wheel’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 22:00
MUMBAI :Tanushree Dutta has had a lucrative career in the Hindi Film industry but decided to leave it all behind after she accused her co-actors of harassment. The former Femina Miss India Universe 2004 who recently turned 40 years old, spoke about her future plans.

Also Read-OMG! Rakhi Sawant in shock as her best friend files a police complaint against her, read to know more

Tanushree said that she was harassed by a group of people in the industry and was followed everywhere due to which she suffered a few freak accidents as well. She said due to all this her work was severely sabotaged. She also said that shockingly many times her food was poisoned and there were attempts to kill her. 

Tanushree said that she is extremely happy that she started the #MeToo movement that brought about a phenomenal change in the very closed Indian society. She said that she is glad that God used her to create an impact and change. She said that she is a cog in a wheel but is glad that she could at least become that.

Also Read-Shocking! When Tanushree Dutta filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case on Rakhi Sawant for maligning her name

Tanushee also mentioned that she would love to be part of projects made today, be it movies, or OTT series. If she finds something to her preference she would definitely take it up! 

What are your thoughts on Tanushree Dutta’s thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Timesnow 

 

 

