Tara Sutaria rejected Kabir Singh for this reason! Read more...

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood actresses is Tara Sutaria. The actress ever since her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 promise to be one of the finest actors, and guess what this is what we saw later, the actress went on to win the heart of the fans and audience with her amazing performance in the movie Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra.

There are several fan clubs of the actress which keeps on sharing the post of the actress to shower their love towards her. Well there is a news for all the Tara Sutaria fans did you know the actress was first offered the movie Kabir Singh, yes you heard right, not Kiara Advani but actress Tara Sutaria was the first as Preeti in the movie.

The actress reveal this information in one of her interviews, the actress said, She was offered Kiara Advani's role in the film, and said that she had to let go of it as she was shooting for Student of the Year 2, and then signed Marjaavaan at that time.

What are your views, do you think actress Tara Sutaria should have taken up the movie Kabir Singh, do let us know in the comments section below.

