Telly fame Sana Khan changes her Insta's official handle's name post-marrying Mufti Anas Sayed

MUMBAI: Former actor Sana Khan married Anas Sayed in a private and low-key ceremony in Surat.

Videos from the wedding went viral on social media on Saturday and fans were surprised.

Soon after, Sana herself shared a picture from her wedding with Mufti Anas, in which she could be seen looking beautifully dressed in a red bridal ensemble, with elaborate golden jewellery.

Lately, we noticed that after her wedding, Sana changed her name on social media! After turning Mrs. Sayed, Sana Khan changed her name on Instagram to ‘Saiyed Sana Khan’.

Sana had shared a picture from her wedding with the caption, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah, married each other for the sake of Allah, may Allah keep us united in this Duniya, and reunite us in jannah, fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan, which of the favours of your lord will u deny. #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah.”.

After posting this picture, she also took to her Instagram stories to share other snaps from the wedding.

The pictures on her Instagram story show Sana decked up in a red bridal outfit, with her makeup on point. Their background displays ceremonial decorations, which mostly followed an 'all-white theme'.

It was in October this year that Sana Khan suddenly announced on social media that she was quitting acting. In her note, she wrote, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them.”.

However, she added that she realized that she shouldn’t make ‘wealth and fame’ her only goal and that she would serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator.

Credit: SpotboyE