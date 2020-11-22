MTV Roadies Revolution: Hamid Barkzi’s OUTSTANDING performance gets VICTORY to his team

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies Revolution has been entertaining the fans since the day it began. The show is only getting exciting and entertaining with each passing episode.

In the previous episode, the teams performed an interesting task called ‘Basket Brawl’. The task was to be played in two teams. Nikhil Chinapa led down Neha Dhupia’s pitch and chose to perform with Varun Sood, leaving Neha and Prince Narula’s team to make an alliance. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Pratibha Singh to be THROWN OUT of the show for HITTING Arushi Chawla?)

Well, Nikhil and Varun’s team looked extremely strong. It had contestants like Micheal Ajay, Abhimanyu Raghav, Arushi Chawla, Poonam Shah, Nisha Dhaundiyal, and Jayant Yadav while Team Neha and Prince has contestants Akash Verma, Hamid Barkzi, Shreya Kalra, Vipin Sahu, Pratibha Singh, Apoorva Gole, and Aman Poddar.

The task was on a tie. To find the winner of the task, Rannvijay gave a task to both the teams wherein they had to aim the ball in the basket. Micheal represented team Nikhil and Varun while Hamid who was severely injured performed from Neha and Prince’s team.

Micheal scored 2 points and missed the third basket while Hamid successfully secured 3 points. This left everyone surprised as Hamid was in extreme pain and was merely standing on one leg, in spite of which he outperformed Micheal Ajay who has been one of the strongest Roadies.

While few contestants thought Hamid would not perform better as his entire gang of friends was on the opposite team. He proved them wrong and won immunities for the entire team.

Hamid proved that he stays loyal to the team he performs with. Apart from the task, Hamid successfully won many hearts.

