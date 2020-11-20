MTV Roadies Revolution: Pratibha Singh to be THROWN OUT of the show for HITTING Arushi Chawla?

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies Revolution has been entertaining the fans since the day it began. The show is only getting exciting and entertaining with each passing episode.

The post COVID shoot of the show has been quite hectic yet fun. The drama in the show post the break has multiplied as the contestants have watched the show on TV and have come to know more about each other’s loyalties and game strategies. (Read here: MTV Roadies Revolution: Nikhil Chinapa DITCHES Neha Dhupia and TEAMS UP with Varun Sood)

Arushi Chawla and Pratibha Singh have been on loggerheads since the shoot resumed. In the previous vote out the duo exchanged heated arguments. Pratibha was voted out by the contestants. However, Neha brought her back in the game by sacrificing a star.

Well, Pratibha’s fans might receive a heart-breaking news in the upcoming episode.

The buzz is that Pratibha might have thrown out of the show by the makers.

Wondering why? Read on.

We already reported about a physical fight between Arushi and Pratibha. In the fight, Pratibha seems to have gotten carried away and intentionally hit Arushi Chawla. This might be the reason for Pratibha’s direct eviction.

Well, until now it’s just a speculation.

Do you think Pratibha should be thrown out of the show because of her conduct?

