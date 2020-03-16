Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire with his recent naked photoshoot. No doubt the actor is getting some phenomenal and hilarious comments at the same time for his naked photoshoot.

On one side there is a portion of the audience are shocked to see the actor naked whereas on the other hand The Other section of people are finding it hot.

Well as we all know this is not the first time an actor has got naked for a particular photoshoot; earlier we have seen Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna getting naked for photos.

Tellychakkar got the opportunity to run a poll with regards to Ranveer Singh, Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna as to who has posed better as naked.

As we can see the poll results maximum people have given the votes to actor Ranveer Singh and he has not only won this Poll battle but also the heart of the fans with his recent naked photoshoot.

What are your views on this poll and what do you think who has posed better in naked, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Cirkus which will be directed by Rohit Shetty.

