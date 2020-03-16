Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason

Ranveer Singh has got maximum votes for setting the social media on fire with the naked photoshoot in the comparison of Rahul Khanna and Milind Soman check out the poll results

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:12
movie_image: 
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire with his recent naked photoshoot. No doubt the actor is getting some phenomenal and hilarious comments at the same time for his naked photoshoot.

On one side there is a portion of the audience are shocked to see the actor naked whereas on the other hand The Other section of people are finding it hot.

Well as we all know this is not the first time an actor has got naked for a particular photoshoot; earlier we have seen Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna getting naked for photos.

Tellychakkar got the opportunity to run a poll with regards to Ranveer Singh, Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna as to who has posed better as naked.

ALSO READ – (OMG! This is how netizens reacted when Ranveer Singh said he wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone's hair; see hilarious comments )

As we can see the poll results maximum people have given the votes to actor Ranveer Singh and he has not only won this Poll battle but also the heart of the fans with his recent naked photoshoot.

What are your views on this poll and what do you think who has posed better in naked, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Cirkus which will be directed by Rohit Shetty.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! This is how netizens reacted when Ranveer Singh said he wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone's hair; see hilarious comments )

Ranveer Singh Rahul Khanna Milind Soman BOLLYWOOD STAR NAKED PHOTO SHOOT RANVEER SINGH NAKED Ranveer Singh troll Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 18:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Shocking! Gaurav Khanna wants to send Sumbul Touqeer Khan to THIS special place as the actress reveals she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly
MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Break-Up! Banni and Yuvaan to get separated forever
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals a very weird habit of Parth Samthaan
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms,...
Exclusive! “It is a contrast character and coming from one of the finest filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, so there was no reason to say no for this project” Sandeepa Dhar
MUMBAI : Sandeepa Dhar has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we have...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Exclusive! “When I was reading the script, I read it in one go, it was so engaging” Kumud Mishra
MUMBAI : Actor Kumud Mishra is no doubt one of the versatile actors we have in the acting space, over the time we have...
Recent Stories
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Tellychakkar Poll! Ranveer Singh has won the poll against Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna for this reason
Latest Video